Westcon net-zero target validated by climate authority

Westcon-Comstor has announced that its target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 has been formally validated by the internationally-recognised Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emission-reduction targets in line with the latest climate science.

Businesses submit targets to the SBTi to verify that their emission-reduction goals are in line with its Net-Zero Standard and are delivering reductions in line with the pace of change demanded by climate science.

Having submitted its targets in December 2022, Westcon is one of the first technology distributors to achieve formal SBTi validation for its commitment to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2050.

By 2030, the company has also committed to a 50 per cent reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 25 per cent reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions.

This is in addition to ensuring 80 per cent of its suppliers have science-based emission reduction targets by 2025.

“We’re extremely proud to achieve SBTi validation of our target of achieving net-zero by 2050,” Westcon's head of ESG Mark McLardie said.

“This seal of approval from a respected global authority on climate science demonstrates that our emission-reduction targets are robust and credible."

"We fully recognise, however, that, in many ways the hard work starts now."

"We are fully committed to making our vision of a net-zero future for our business a reality and rewarding the faith that the SBTi has placed in us by validating our targets.”

Westcon chief executive David Grant said that the SBTi validation will see the company accelerate the reduction of its carbon footprint.

“The longevity of our business relies on the planet’s sustainable future,” he said.

“With climate action becoming more urgent, we’re working tirelessly as a responsible business to find innovative, data-driven solutions to reduce our environmental footprint."

"This work will continue and indeed accelerate following SBTi validation of our targets, which represents a proud moment and important milestone for everyone at Westcon-Comstor.”