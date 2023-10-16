Westcon net-zero target validated by climate authority

By on
Westcon net-zero target validated by climate authority
Mark McLardie, Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor has announced that its target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 has been formally validated by the internationally-recognised Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). 

The SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emission-reduction targets in line with the latest climate science.

Businesses submit targets to the SBTi to verify that their emission-reduction goals are in line with its Net-Zero Standard and are delivering reductions in line with the pace of change demanded by climate science.

Having submitted its targets in December 2022, Westcon is one of the first technology distributors to achieve formal SBTi validation for its commitment to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2050.

By 2030, the company has also committed to a 50 per cent reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 25 per cent reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions.

This is in addition to ensuring 80 per cent of its suppliers have science-based emission reduction targets by 2025.

“We’re extremely proud to achieve SBTi validation of our target of achieving net-zero by 2050,” Westcon's head of ESG Mark McLardie said.

“This seal of approval from a respected global authority on climate science demonstrates that our emission-reduction targets are robust and credible."

"We fully recognise, however, that, in many ways the hard work starts now."

"We are fully committed to making our vision of a net-zero future for our business a reality and rewarding the faith that the SBTi has placed in us by validating our targets.”

Westcon chief executive David Grant said that the SBTi validation will see the company accelerate the reduction of its carbon footprint.

“The longevity of our business relies on the planet’s sustainable future,” he said.

“With climate action becoming more urgent, we’re working tirelessly as a responsible business to find innovative, data-driven solutions to reduce our environmental footprint."

"This work will continue and indeed accelerate following SBTi validation of our targets, which represents a proud moment and important milestone for everyone at Westcon-Comstor.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution netzero sbti science based targets initiative westoncomstor

Partner Content

Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) accelerates Digital Age Networking strategy
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) accelerates Digital Age Networking strategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer
Telstra networks and tech chief Nikos Katinakis to depart

Telstra networks and tech chief Nikos Katinakis to depart
Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?