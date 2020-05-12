Western Digital recalls power supply for external hard drives

Storage hardware vendor Western Digital has recalled some of its external storage drives due to their faulty power supplies.

In the announcement on the ACCC’s website, the faulty power supply included in some models of the My Passport Wireless Pro and SSD Hard Drives may cause electric shock.

The following models sold between June 2016 to November 2019 were affected:

WDBP2P0020BBK

WDBVPL0010BBK

WDBSMT0030BBK

WDBSMT0040BBK

WDBAMJ0010BGY

WDBAMJ0020BGY

WDBAMJ2500AGY

WDBAMJ5000AGY

“Cease using Power Supply APP524-051240U immediately by turning off GPO (general power outlet), disconnect the adaptor from supply, store power supply securely,” the ACCC announcement read.

“Contact Western Digital to receive a replacement and information regarding safe disposal of the power supply. Consumers may continue to use their hard drive products without the power supply.”

Affected customers can contact Western Digital’s toll free number 1800 429 861 or through the email submission form here.