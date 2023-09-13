Western Health taps Logicalis Australia for transformation project

By on
Anthony Woodward, Logicalis

IT services provider Logicalis Australia has been appointed by Western Health Victoria to assist with its Modern Workplace transformation program.

Western Health is a primarily government-funded not-for-profit that manages the Sunshine, Footscray, Williamstown and Bacchus Marsh public hospitals, as well as a number of private community health centres and hospitals.

The transformation program aims to enhance collaboration, communication, security and document management capabilities within Western Health.

Logicalis was selected by Western Health via a tender process.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Western Health on this transformative journey. It is a true demonstration of our health sector expertise coming to the fore."

"The implementation of the Modern Workplace program aligns perfectly with Western Health’s commitment to excellence in healthcare," Logicalis Australia's chief executive Anthony Woodward said.

"We believe that this initiative will not only improve the operational efficiency of the health service, but also empower them to provide even better care to their patients and redefine it."

Logicalis previously assisted with rebuilding Western Health's Active Directory, which set the foundations for its Modern Workplace program.

The program has also included the electronic resource planning and electronic medical records rollout to optimise data efficiency and accessibility.

This is being delivered in conjunction with improvements to document management and compliance via a robust records management solution.

To foster seamless communication and collaboration, Logicalis facilitated the integration of Microsoft 365 to help Western Health's on-site and remote staff work more efficiently and securely.

The company also strengthened Western Health's Microsoft Azure environment to enhance scalability, reliability and cost-efficiency.

"We believe that the Modern Workplace program with Logicalis Australia will transform how we deliver healthcare."

"By enhancing our technology infrastructure and streamlining processes, we are not only improving efficiency but, more importantly, enhancing the quality of care we provide to our patients, with security top of mind," Western Health's director of digital technology services Cameron McBride said.

"Additionally, this initiative provides a solid foundation for data analytics and AI, enabling us to harness the power of data to further enhance patient outcomes."

Tags:
digital logicalis australia microsoft 365 microsoft azure western health victoria

