Western Sydney University taps Sydney resellers to back Cybersecurity Aid Centre

Western Sydney University has tapped Sydney-based cybersecurity providers Secolve, Emergence, Gridware and DCEncompass as partners for its Cybersecurity Aid Centre.

The centre will provide training and support services for small businesses with Cyber Incident Response, including support during a data breach, ransomware or email business compromise.

Secolve, Emergence, Gridware and DCEncompass will support the centre in setting up the internal structures with the university and helping with training, including co-developing the teaching materials and playbooks for students.

The university and the companies will also work together to develop a Cyber Suite and Toolkit for Small Businesses, a hotline for assistance with cybersecurity incidents. It will integrate applied support with learning and skills development for Western Sydney University students.

The project’s lead, Western Sydney University professor Alana Maurushat said the centre would deliver new programs to upskill small and medium enterprises and students with the latest skills in the technology and psychology of cybercrime.

“Tackling cybercrime is a high priority. Businesses need a resource centre that will help them when a cybersecurity crisis arises, as well as help to build resilience and awareness around cybercrime and the kinds of behaviours, technologies and change management practices they need to adopt to protect themselves,” Maurushat said.

“The centre will enhance cybersecurity knowledge and capacity across western Sydney, and will provide a robust hub for industry and students to connect and learn from each other.”

The facility was one of 14 organisations to receive grant funding from the federal government’s Cyber Security Business Connect and Protect Program, receiving $745,920.

Secolve chief executive Laith Shahin said the initiative was an example of industry successfully partnering with the education sector to support local businesses.

“Using industry expertise to upskill students is one of the most effective methods of combatting the growing incidence of cybercrime, and to raise awareness among business of the resources available to assist them in mitigating and preventing cyberattacks,” he said.