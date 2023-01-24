What drove the 40,000 tech layoffs at Amazon, Google and Microsoft

Three of the largest technology conglomerates in the world recently announced massive layoffs totaling more than 40,000 employees from Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

In January alone, Amazon announced 18,000 employees layoffs, Microsoft unveiled 10,000 employees will be terminated, and Google said it will cut 12,000 employees.

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and Google chief executive Sundar Pichai all blamed the massive layoffs on hiring too many people over the past several years as IT demand skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while citing a customer spending slowdown in the current market.

The questions around the layoffs are: who, when, where and why?

How much impact will these layoffs have inside these companies’ technology businesses such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure?

CRN breaks down these answers as well as the remarks from each company’s chief executive.

IT layoffs happening everywhere

The three tech giants aren’t the only ones being hit with layoffs of course.

A slew of other IT companies announced large layoffs in recent months.

This month, Cloud Software Group—the parent company of Citrix and Tibco—confirmed it was laying off 15 per cent of its total workforce, or around 2,000 employees.

Other large IT companies that announced layoffs this month include big data standout Informatica, which will terminate 7 per cent of its workforce or 450 employees, as well as cloud communications provider 8x8, which will lay off 155 employees or approximately 7 per cent of its total workforce.

Layoffs started rippiing through technology companies of all shapes and sizes in late 2022.

Tech companies like Cisco, Salesforce, HP Inc., Intel, Elastic, Aqua Security, AvePoint and N-able have all announced layoffs in 2022.

Here are five important things to know the technology layoffs at Amazon and AWS, Google and Google Cloud, and Microsoft that all customers and partners should know.

Google

Employees worldwide: 187,000 employees

Percentage laid off: 6 per cent

Google had nearly 187,000 employees as of September 2022, according to a Google regulatory filing, up from 150,000 in September 2021.

With 12,000 layoffs ahead, this means Google is laying off approximately 6 per cent of its workforce.

Google said it has already sent out messages to employees in the US who are being laid off with the process taking longer in other countries due to local laws and practices.

Microsoft

Employees worldwide: 221,000

Percentage laid off: 4.5 per cent

The 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft represent approximately 4.5 per cent of its global employee base of around 221,000 people as of June 2022.

The company began notifying some employees last week, with job eliminations occurring through the end of its third fiscal quarter 2023, which ends March 31.

Amazon

Employees worldwide: 1.5 million

Percentage laid off: 1.25 per cent

Amazon had 1.5 million employees worldwide as of September 2022, which includes the company’s massive warehouse and shipping staff.

The online retailer and cloud computing giant will notify 18,000 employees being let go in the coming weeks, although many have already been terminated following November’s layoff round.

Who is being laid off

Microsoft, Google and Amazon all made employee cuts across various business units and organizations.

For Amazon, the 18,000 layoffs were mostly in its Amazon Stores and PXT (People, Experience and Technology] organizations.

PXT is Amazon’s human resources department.

CRN learned that AWS employees would not be significantly impacted by its parent company’s round of layoffs.

However, sources told CRN that AWS currently is on a hiring freeze.

Google employees have been laid off across several key business units including Google Cloud, Chrome and its Area 120 unit.

Some employees working on the company’s artificial intelligence programs were also laid off, according to reports.

"[The layoffs] cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” said Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai.

Many Google employees who were laid off posted on LinkedIn to let their social network know of their termination, which included software engineers, user experience (UX) professionals and technical managers and salespeople from Google Cloud.

On the Microsoft front, little information was officially released by the software giant.

Microsoft said it will eliminate roles in some areas, while it will continue to hire in “key strategic areas,” although the company did not specify the areas it plans to hire.

However, CRN has learned that Microsoft employees from many different areas were let go, including marketing, advertising and in HoloLens.

Why the layoffs happened

Microsoft, Google and Amazon all held onto a common theme when announcing their layoffs: hiring too many people over the past several years when demand jumped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we’re now seeing them optimise their digital spend to do more with less,” said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

“We’re also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one,” he added.

Microsoft is expecting a modest 2 per cent year-over-year growth for its second fiscal quarter 2023—a far slower rate than it has seen over the past several years.

For example, for its first fiscal quarter 2023, Microsoft grew sales by 11 per cent year over year.

Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai also said the 12,000 layoffs are due to hiring too many people over the past two years.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today,” Pichai said.

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy said during the company’s annual planning process for 2023, leaders reviewed workforce levels, investments and what Amazon customers are prioritising.

“This year’s review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we’ve hired rapidly over the last several years,” said Jassy.

“I wanted to share the outcome of these further reviews, which is the difficult decision to eliminate additional roles. Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,” he added.

Payouts for laid-off staffers

Each company had a different payout to employees being terminated.

For US-based Google sfaffers, the company is paying terminated employees during the full notification period, with a minimum of 60 days' worth of salaries.

It will also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google.

Google will pay 2022 bonuses and remaining holiday time, while also offering six months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

US-based Microsoft employees will receive a variety of benefits, including above-market severance pay, continuing healthcare coverage for six months, continued vesting of stock awards for six months, career transition services, and 60 days’ notice prior to termination.

Microsoft will take a US$1.2 billion charge during its second quarter related to severance costs for laid-off employees, changes to its hardware portfolio, and the cost of lease consolidation across its workspaces.

For Amazon's US-based employees being laid off, the company is providing packages that include a severance payments, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

Chief executives messages to employees

The layoffs announcements for Google, Microsoft and Amazon were all posted in blog posts from their chief executives, with messages of hope for the remaining employees.

Andy Jassy

The Amazon chief executive said the company's customer-first culture and lowering cost focus will continue to evolve and shape it.

“These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure; however, I’m also optimistic that we’ll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we’re not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles,” Jassy said.

“Companies that last a long time go through different phases."

:They’re not in heavy people expansion mode every year,” Jassy said.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” he added.

Satya Nadella

Overall, Satya Nadella said Microsoft’s layoff plan is one of three priorities needed for the company “to deliver results on an ongoing basis” while investing in long-term opportunity.

Another top priority for Nadella includes allocating capital and talent to areas of “secular growth and long-term competitiveness” while cutting in other areas.

"The third priority is treating employees with “dignity and respect, and act transparently,” in where he highlighted the benefits the laid off employees will receive.

“These are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform shifts,” said Nadella.

Sundar Pichai

In announcing the termination of 12,000 employees, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said he’s “confident about the huge opportunity” ahead for his company thanks to its products, services and investments in artificial intelligence.

“As an almost 25-year-old company, we’re bound to go through difficult economic cycles.

These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” Pichai said.

“The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,” Google’s chief executive said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com