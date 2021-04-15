What Lenovo has planned for the coming year

Lenovo is making changes to its organisational structure and has released its company goals for the next financial year.

The company created a new solutions and services group (SSG) and renamed the data centre group to infrastructure solutions group (ISG). The intelligent devices group (IDG) remains unchanged.

The new SSG will focus on smart verticals, attached services, managed services, and as-a-service offerings including DaaS and Truscale

In a release, Lenovo outlined the three driving factors behind its new approach to the market.

The first is about meeting the needs for modern devices, including 5G, AR/VR and collaboration.

The release stated that it will revisit its devices in each segment and develop new form factors across its range of PCs, laptops and tablets.

Second, Lenovo is committing to expanding its infrastructure portfolio, with a focus on integrated solutions that combine hardware, software and support.

This will span data centres, private and public clouds and edge to cloud solutions.

Finally, the company is aiming to stay on top of emerging trends, including IoT, big data, algorithms, and edge computing.

Again, combining hardware with software and services to create solutions for smart industry.

Lenovo’s four goals for the year are:

be number one in PC market share, which is already looking positive,

take advantage of 5G to achieve “mobile profitability in expanded markets,”

grow the new SSG twice as fast as the rest of the company, and

double-digit growth for the newly dubbed ISG.

The company is also making some commitment to reducing its contribution to the climate emergency. It is taking the standard long-term approach to reducing its emissions, aiming to be carbon-zero by 2050, in 29 years.

The statement said that Lenovo has already reduced its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 92 percent, although scope 3 emissions generally account for the largest share of a company's carbon footprint.

“Last year at this time, none of us knew how things would turn out for Lenovo,” said Lenovo chief executive Yuanqing Yang.

“We were a strong team before the pandemic, and an even stronger team after. We have an exciting future, but it takes solid steps to get there on our intelligent transformation journey. Be proud but not complacent. Be optimistic but stay resilient. Aim high but stay grounded.”

Updated 15 April 2021 3:30pm: A Lenovo ANZ spokesperson provided the following statement:

“It’s a natural evolution of Lenovo’s focus on delivering smarter technology for all, and reflects what Lenovo has been doing for a long time now – providing devices, solutions, services and software.

“The company strategy will help us better consolidate and build our expertise and resources, to deliver services that not only support, but manage and innovate. This is thrilling news for our work with the channel here in Australia and New Zealand, which is a key driver of our business. It will enable us to better collaborate and complement our channel partners’ portfolios to win more opportunities in the market.”