What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?

With 2020 truly underway, many of us are still shaking off the post-holiday blues while others are already back down in the IT mines providing solutions to their customers.

With another big year looming, we want to know what the biggest challenges facing your business will be in 2020?

  • Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
  • Transitioning to an MSP model
  • Finding and retaining skilled staff
  • Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
  • No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!

