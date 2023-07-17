Who are the finalists in the CRN Impact Awards?

CRN has finished announcing the finalists in all the partner categories in the 2023 Impact Awards.

This year there are eight partner awards, sponsored by NEXTDC — Platform Innovator; Customer Experience; Trusted Systems; Workforce Empowerment; Emerging Innovator; Network Evolution; Modern Infrastructure, and Business Transformation.

The four finalists for the Platform Innovator Award showcases providers such as resellers, system integrators and MSPs that have diversified by building their own intellectual property around a third-party platform. The finalists are:

iasset.com

Oreta



Araza

Work Perfect

In 2023 there are four finalists in the Cutomer Experience category, nominated for projects that helped client organisations better service their own end user customers in a digital, mobile world.

Chamonix IT Solutions

TechSpecialist

Kiandra

Kablamo

There are six finalists for the Trusted Systems Award, all with projects that improve resilience through efforts to protect customer assets and data, their transactions, enhance security, ensure business continuity or boost organisations' ability to recover from a disaster.

Ericom

Platform 24

Platinum Technology

Logicalis Australia

Slipstream

S5 Technology Group

The Workforce Empowerment Award highlights projects that make a customer's staff more productive. This includes projects that promote flexible working, enable mobile workforces and create the workplace of the future. There are four finalists in 2023.

PConnect

Dynamic Aspect

Arinco

MobileCorp

The three finalists for the Emerging Innovator Award showcase Australian software start-ups or other emerging technology firms that have developed their own intellectual property and successfully commercialised it.

Octopusbot

MyCISO

NEXTGEN oSpace

The Network Evolution Award is the opportunity to highlight Australian networking projects that speed up communications, and break down silos between teams, data and environments. There are three finalists in 2023.

MobileCorp

Ip.Glass

BluBiz Solutions

CRN's Modernising Infrastructure Award showcases projects that move customer IT infrastructure to modern platforms, to support cost savings, efficiencies, growth and innovation. Five companies are finalists this year.

The Missing Link

Precision IT

Arinco

BluBiz Solutions

Cevo

Finally, the Business Transformation Award, which calls attention to projects that have helped transform a customer’s operations, delivering more efficient operations and business growth. In 2023 the CRN editorial team has chosen six finalists.

S5 Technology Group

BluBiz Solutions

Arinco

Thinxtra

Cevo

Area9

The team here at CRN once again congratulates the partners who are finalists of the 2023 CRN Impact Awards — and thanks NEXTDC for making the awards possible!

