Wiise taps former Apple, Avanade exec Stephen McNulty to lead new partner program

Australian cloud ERP vendor and Microsoft ISV partner Wiise has appointed seasoned IT executive Stephen McNulty as its new chief operating officer.

McNulty replaces Dunya Lindsey, who was named chief product officer at Wiise in September 2022, leading the company's product function.

As COO, McNulty is tasked to spearhead Wiise’s new partner program, which is set to go live in early 2023, and will also be responsible for scaling the company’s commercial operations as it aims for further growth.

Wiise chief executive Charlie Wood said he was delighted to have an industry veteran like McNulty join the team in such a key role for the business.

"Wiise is well positioned to become a truly world-leading Cloud ERP provider over the coming year, and we will no doubt achieve our vision with a seasoned business leader like Stephen McNulty as COO,” Wood said.

“The ever-increasing demand for smart Cloud ERP solutions from Australia’s SMBs is fuelling Wiise's rapid growth, and we need the brightest and most experienced talent to help us continue to meet and exceed demand.

“Renowned for his exceptional leadership and hands-on experience growing some of the world’s most recognisable technology brands, Stephen is uniquely qualified for this role and makes a tremendous addition to the team.”

McNulty was hired from digital privacy software company Haventec, where he was chief growth officer from 2020 to August 2022.

Prior to Haventec, he was Apple’s ANZ enterprise country manager from 2018 to 2020, and at Microsoft partner Avanade from 2004 to 2018, where he was an executive head of sales from 2016 to 2018 and vice president and head of technology services from 2014 to 2016. McNulty also worked at Accenture from 1997 to 1999.

Commenting on his new role, McNulty said he was looking forward to working with Wiise’s leadership team and building and growing the company further.

"Wiise is one of Australia’s most exciting tech startups and I am thrilled to be joining the company as COO. I’ve always enjoyed working with small and medium businesses and look forward to continuing to provide them with the technology they need to transform their operations, accelerate growth, and achieve success," he said.

"Our partners are integral to our continued success, so it’s important for Wiise as a scale-up business to build capacity and excellence into the channel. One of my key areas of focus will be to enable our channel partners to grow with us, and I look forward to announcing the details of our new partner program that will facilitate further partner growth in 2023."