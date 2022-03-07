Wiise unveils new partner program

Sydney-based software vendor Wiise has unveiled the biggest update to its channel strategy to date with the announcement of its new partner program.

The KPMG subsidiary told CRN that it is adding partner enablement, a new partner portal, a partner advisory group, an independent software vendor (ISV) program, a partner advisory group and enablement and training initiatives.

“We’ll be launching our partner program in June this year, ensuring we are recognising the efforts of all our partners and providing the most appropriate pathways for growth,” a company spokesperson told CRN in a statement.

“The partner program lives hand-in-hand with our partner relationship management (PRM) to unlock all the benefits of partnering with Wiise.”

The PRM portal is built on AllBound PRM and a pilot program commenced this month. The company said it will help partners find product information, marketing and sales assets, register leads, update deals and complete enablement certifications.

The company said it would also be leveraging its relationship with Microsoft to generate and deploy market development funds (MDF). Wiise integrates with aspects of Office 365, Power BI and Teams.

“To remove the friction of working with a vendor, we’ve built a team of highly capable, approachable, and responsive individuals that support each of our partners through the sales process,” the spokesperson added.

This includes demand generation, discovery, demos and technical “quarterbacking” in customer meetings. The company has also added what it describes as second-level product support.

Wiise is also introducing a partner advisory group that will meet twice annually to discuss product development, sharing best practices and most importantly building professional networks.

The software vendor said its ISV ecosystem was growing and adding solutions that extend the capability of the platform alongside out of the box integrations.

“We’ll be running a monthly ISV webinar demonstrating real-world scenarios beginning in March,” the spokesperson said.

“With our continued focus on customer success, we’re doubling down on enablement, creating certification pathways for the various roles involved in implementation. The first of these is centred on functional consultants, and we’re aiming to have that live through our new PRM.”

The company also committed to increasing its partner communications through the portal with information on new marketing campaigns, product updates, new features, brand collateral, and staffing changes added regularly.

“Whilst we’ve previously relied on a monthly newsletter, with our new PRM we’re going to shift to a weekly email that keeps our partners in the loop, with all the detail living in our PRM.”

The company has also used the business management toolset Winning By Design to develop a specific skills-based program that it will deploy with our channel.

“This is based on the revenue architecture that underpins the most cutting edge global B2B SaaS companies such as Uber, Asana and many more. We have created a blended course that will teach the fundamentals of how to partner with Wiise and apply the science of revenue.”