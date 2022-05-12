Willyama Services launches cyber subsidiary

Canberra-based Supply Nation certified managed services provider Willyama Services has launched a new subsidiary business named Willyama Cyber.

The Chief Minister for the Australian Capital Territory Andrew Barr officially opened Willyama Cyber at the company's Canberra headquarters today.

“Congratulations to Willyama Services on the launch of their new cyber business in one of our fastest-growing industry sectors,” Barr said.

“It’s great to see a company committed to creating jobs, particularly for those within our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.”



Willyama is the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) cyber provider. Its customers include the Defence Department and various defence industry providers.

The company was tapped by aerospace giant Airbus to join its Team Meier supplier group in October last year and invited to participate in global defence contractor Raytheon Capability Plus program in April last year.

Willyama Services’s boss, Worimi man and army veteran Kieran Hynes said by separating the two businesses under a unified Willyama brand the company would provide more defined offerings for customers and the Indigenous community.



“Willyama Services is dedicated to Indigenous employment opportunities while also supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses. This won’t change.



“By spinning off Willyama Cyber, we will have a business that will focus solely on enhancing the resilience and security posture of Australia with cyber security expertise drawing on Indigenous and veteran workforce and influence.



“We are providing increasing levels of assistance to Australian organisations and those wanting to operate in the Australian market by providing our offerings in cyber protections and managing classified information.”



Both Willyama businesses; Willyama Services and Willyama Cyber will be headquartered in Canberra.

“We chose Canberra for our headquarters because of its incredible cyber ecosystem, proximity to defence, government, innovators and researchers and also because of its natural surroundings which provide a great lifestyle,” Hynes said.