Winc restructures amid redundancies

Office solutions company Winc has restructured its technology solutions and managed print services business.

CRN understands that the restructuring has seen some staff made redundant. A statement sent to CRN by Winc said the redundancies were made in the service of “fueling new growth”.

“Both Technology Solutions and Managed Print Services remain important elements of the Winc offer and will continue to lead in the marketplace. While we have recently reassessed the team structure, we have a strong and dedicated team servicing this area of the business.

"Together our focus remains on delivering against the needs of our existing customers while fuelling new growth.”

Winc is best known for retailing office supplies, furniture and safety equipment, but also provides IT solutions like collaboration services, business intelligence, asset management and other managed IT services. The company is also a Veeam and Microsoft partner, reselling Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365.

Its managed print services are provided through Winc’s offices across Australia, including hardware sales, support and services, consumables management, 3D printing and more. Winc’s print partnerships include HP, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, PaperCut, Ricoh and Toshiba.

Winc is the rebranded name of Staples ANZ, which came into effect in 2017 after the company was acquired by US investment firm Platinum Equity.

