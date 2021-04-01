Wipro acquires Melbourne-based Ampion

Global systems integrator Wipro has acquired Melbourne-based managed services provider Ampion for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Melbourne, Ampion specialises in cyber security, DevOps and quality engineering services. The company was formed last year following the merger of MSPs Revolution IT and Shelde.

Wipro said adding Ampion’s offerings in engineering transformation, DevOps and security consulting services would bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing demands of customers.

“I am excited to welcome Ampion to the Wipro family. Ampion has a successful track record and enjoys immense credibility with leading enterprises in the region, a collaborative work culture, and significant local subject matter expertise,” Wipro Ltd chief executive N.S. Bala said.

“We see Ampion as a complementary force that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region.”

Wipro said the acquisition of Ampion is an important step for the company’s new operating model, which emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale and localisation.

Speaking on the acquisition, Ampion chief executive Jamie Duffield said, “Our clients, employees and the entire market ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Ampion and Wipro’s combined portfolio of transformation offerings.”

“We believe that Ampion’s experience, talent, capabilities and proven client credentials in ANZ, coupled with Wipro’s global scale, leadership in technology, and a deep understanding of domain and delivery, will make us a truly formidable team. We are pleased to become a part of Wipro and look forward to an exciting journey together.”

The acquisition is expected to be finalised in the quarter ending 30 June 2021, and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Last year fresh off its merger, Ampion signed Australia Post as a major customer, replacing Capgemini as its main services provider.