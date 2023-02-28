Wipro brings in new global business lines

India headquartered technology services multinational Wipro said it has created a new model with four strategic global business lines (GBLs), to sharpen growth in cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering and consulting.

Zürich, Switzerland-based Jo Debecker will move from Wipro's Cloud Infrastructure Services unit to lead the provider's FullStride Cloud.

Debecker, who joined Wipro in January 2021 from Atos, will seek to bring together the company's entire suite of cloud capabilities as a fully integrated full-stack offering, under the FullStride Cloud umbreall.

Nagenda Bandaru who heads up Wipro's iCORE business will be in charge of the providers Enterprise Futuring unit globally.

The Enterprise Futuring unit will offer clients forward looking solutions for large-scale organisational transformation, with intelligent insights and data, application platforms, digital operations and cyber security.

Wipro's Engineering Edge launched last year, and under Harmeet Singh the unit will become a standalone GBL.

Capco, Designit, and the providers Domain and Consulting businesses will be aligned under the Wipro Consulting banner.

Thierry Delaporte, the company's managing director and chief executive will lead the consulting GBL, with Lance Levy continuing as the chief executive of Capco, and Philippe Dintrans remaining the head of Wipro's Domain and Consulting.

Nicolas Parmaksizian will stay on as the chief executive of Designit, under the Wipro Consulting umbrella.

Last November, Wipro named Christopher Smith as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, having joined from Telstra Purple.

The provider also launched what it says is a new sovereign cyber security arm, aimed at servicing the Australian government and critical infrastructure providers.

Named Wipro Shelde Australia, the business was created from the technology provider's acquisition of Melbourne's managed service provider Ampion.

