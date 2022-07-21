Wipro expecting higher IT services revenue growth from strong deals pipeline

By on
Wipro expecting higher IT services revenue growth from strong deals pipeline

India-headquartered Wipro Ltd this week forecast higher revenue growth from IT services on the back of a strong project pipeline, and said margins likely bottomed out after higher expenses dented June-quarter profit.

IT companies including Wipro and larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Technologies have been facing cost challenges as they seek to retain employees amid a sector-wide talent churn.

"The margins can only improve from here ... We are not seeing additional wage pressure for hiring externally. It's all good for a few quarters down the line," Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said.

The Bengaluru-based company forecast revenue from IT services to grow at 3 to 5 percent in the September quarter compared with a 0.5 percent growth in the June quarter.

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

IT Services operating margin for the quarter was at 15 percent compared with 18.8 percent, a year earlier.

Total quarterly expenses jumped 22.9 percent to 186.48 billion rupees, with voluntary IT services attrition moderating slightly to 23.3 percent.

Wipro said the positive impact from rupee depreciation was moderate in the June quarter as it saw cross-currency impact in Europe, a key market, with the euro and pound depreciating against the dollar.

Indian IT services companies' June-quarter earnings started on a weak note, with TCS and HCL Technologies missing their first-quarter profit estimates.

Wipro's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell 20.9 percent to 25.64 billion rupees (A$465 million), compared with 32.43 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29.5 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 18 percent to 215.29 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
services wipro

Partner Content

Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
The biggest announcements from Microsoft Inspire 2022

The biggest announcements from Microsoft Inspire 2022
ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements

ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?