Wipro launches Australian cybersecurity consulting arm

Global systems integrator Wipro has launched a new sovereign cybersecurity arm aimed to service the Australian government and critical infrastructure industries.

Called Wipro Shelde Australia, the business comes by way of Wipro’s acquisition of Melbourne-based managed services provider Ampion in 2021, which itself was formed by the merger of security specialist Shelde and quality assurance services specialist Revolution IT in 2020.

Wipro Shelde will provide clients access to local cybersecurity services through a pool of national security cleared consultants, experienced with the PGPA Act, Privacy Act, Protective Security Policy Framework, Essential 8, The Information Security Manual and Commonwealth Risk Management Policy. The new arm is also expected to bolster Wipro’s comprehensive cybersecurity and risk services across its global business.

Clients will also get access to Wipro’s security Zone 3 protected facility in Canberra for prototyping solutions up to PROTECTED, along with support from the company’s Melbourne Cyber Defence Centre. The company said this capability would help customers expand capacity and run security operations in compliance with the local data requirements.

“With the Ampion integration now complete, we are pleased to launch Wipro Shelde Australia, our sovereign cybersecurity offering to help clients build and strengthen their cyber resilience,” Wipro APMEA chief executive Anis Chenchah said.

“I am confident that this differentiated competency, along with our global leadership and strengths in cybersecurity, will continue to help us deliver transformative client-centric outcomes for the Australian market.”

Wipro acquired Ampion to bolster its local cybersecurity, DevOps and quality engineering services, aimed to bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing demands of customers.

The systems integrator was also named as one of the top system integrators in Gartner's 2022 Critical Capabilities for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services report, finishing in the top ten in the report's agile migration use case.