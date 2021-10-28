Wipro launches cloud migration "lab" in Sydney

By on
Wipro launches cloud migration "lab" in Sydney

Global systems integrator Wipro has launched its Legacy Migration and Modernisation Lab in its AWS Launchpad in its Sydney office.

The lab, which was also launched alongside Micro Focus, will allow Australian and New Zealand customers to experience hands-on demonstration of tools and accelerators that can help optimise mainframe application capabilities for the cloud.

Wipro said the lab will also serve as a training ground for testing mainframe app-modernisation scenarios, allowing customers to conduct training and demonstrate proof of concepts in real-time.

The AWS Launchpad was launched in September 2020 to serve as a co-innovation centre between the two companies to drive the adoption of cloud services.

"We are excited to collaborate with AWS and Micro Focus to launch this lab and enable our customers who continue to rely on legacy systems to drive core business functions, simplify, and modernise applications to the cloud,” Satish Wadhwa, Wipro vice president of iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services) said.

This lab will showcase our joint offerings to modernise the legacy ecosystem, help clients continually transform their expensive and monolithic platforms, and embrace the cloud as a strategic business advantage.”

The launch comes following Wipro’s launch of FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest US$1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.

The lab is also part of the company’s global expansion of legacy migration and modernisation services, with the help of its AWS Mainframe Migration Competency, as well as its status as a preferred partner for Micro Focus.

Micro Focus ANZ sales director Brent Butchard said, “Micro Focus and Wipro have a long history of delivering mainframe-modernisation projects in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Our co-investment in a local mainframe modernisation lab builds on our relationship, and will help clients improve the time to value associated with their mainframe modernisation and transformation.”

The launch is Wipro's most recent investment in Australia and New Zealand, after acquiring Melbourne-based managed services provider Ampion in April. The company also named veteran channel executive Sarah Adam–Gedge as its local managing director in the same month.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud micro focus services wipro

Partner Content

Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband offered $342m to acquire Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband offered $342m to acquire Over The Wire
Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity

Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity
Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises

Telstra: only vaccinated people allowed on premises
Aussie Broadband in talks to merge with Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband in talks to merge with Over The Wire

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?