Wipro launches cloud migration "lab" in Sydney

Global systems integrator Wipro has launched its Legacy Migration and Modernisation Lab in its AWS Launchpad in its Sydney office.

The lab, which was also launched alongside Micro Focus, will allow Australian and New Zealand customers to experience hands-on demonstration of tools and accelerators that can help optimise mainframe application capabilities for the cloud.

Wipro said the lab will also serve as a training ground for testing mainframe app-modernisation scenarios, allowing customers to conduct training and demonstrate proof of concepts in real-time.

The AWS Launchpad was launched in September 2020 to serve as a co-innovation centre between the two companies to drive the adoption of cloud services.

"We are excited to collaborate with AWS and Micro Focus to launch this lab and enable our customers who continue to rely on legacy systems to drive core business functions, simplify, and modernise applications to the cloud,” Satish Wadhwa, Wipro vice president of iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services) said.

This lab will showcase our joint offerings to modernise the legacy ecosystem, help clients continually transform their expensive and monolithic platforms, and embrace the cloud as a strategic business advantage.”

The launch comes following Wipro’s launch of FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest US$1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.

The lab is also part of the company’s global expansion of legacy migration and modernisation services, with the help of its AWS Mainframe Migration Competency, as well as its status as a preferred partner for Micro Focus.

Micro Focus ANZ sales director Brent Butchard said, “Micro Focus and Wipro have a long history of delivering mainframe-modernisation projects in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Our co-investment in a local mainframe modernisation lab builds on our relationship, and will help clients improve the time to value associated with their mainframe modernisation and transformation.”

The launch is Wipro's most recent investment in Australia and New Zealand, after acquiring Melbourne-based managed services provider Ampion in April. The company also named veteran channel executive Sarah Adam–Gedge as its local managing director in the same month.