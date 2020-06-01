Wipro names Capgemini COO as its new global CEO

Global systems integrator and IT services giant Wipro has named Capgemini’s chief operating officer, Thierry Delaporte, as its new CEO.

Delaporte, who will take over as CEO July 6, said he expects to create a “new chapter of growth” for the nearly $8.5 billion India-based solution provider giant.

“I am deeply honored to be invited to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values,” said Delaporte in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with [Wipro chairman] Rishad [Premji], the Board, senior leadership and the hugely talented employees of Wipro to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders.”

In January, Wipro’s current CEO, Abidali Z, Neemuchwala, unveiled his plans to step down from his position as CEO and managing director, citing family matters. Neemuchwala joined Wipro in the spring of 2015 after a 23-year stint at rival Tata Consultancy Services, where he last served as a company vice president. He started at Wipro as group president and chief operating officer, but for the last four years has served as CEO and managing director.

Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO on June 1. Premji will oversee day-to-day operations of Wipro until July 5.

Delaporte has been with Capgemini for 25 years, most recently serving as COO as well as a member of its group executive board. During his career with Capgemini, he held leadership roles including CEO of the Global Financial Services Strategic business unit, and head of all global service lines.

He also oversaw Capgemini’s India operations, and led the group’s transformation agenda and several strategic programs across various business units.

“Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption,” said Premji in a statement. “We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth.”

Wipro has more than 175,000 employees serving customers across six continents.

