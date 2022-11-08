Wipro names Telstra Purple exec Christopher Smith as ANZ boss

By on
Wipro names Telstra Purple exec Christopher Smith as ANZ boss
Chris Smith (Wipro)

Global systems integrator Wipro has appointed Christoper Smith as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Smith, who was hired from Telstra Purple, replaces Sarah Adam-Gedge, who left the company in October.

In its announcement, Wipro said Smith was chosen for his two decades of experience in the IT and telecommunications sectors across the US, Europe, Asia and Australia.

“Chris has joined us during an exciting phase of transformation in the APMEA growth journey. He will focus on Wipro's ambition to help our clients, people, and communities in A/NZ realise their boldest ambitions in an inclusive and purpose-driven way,” Wipro Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa chief executive Anis Chenchah said.

“I am confident that his global experience, deep local market knowledge, impressive track record in hyper growth, and client relationships will position Wipro strongly.”

Smith was most recently a group owner at Telstra Purple, leading the IT services firm’s development and growth plans from 2019 to November 2022. Prior to that, he held a number of leadership roles at Telstra from 2013 to 2019, leading the telco’s global services, business technology services and managed network services units.

Before Telstra, Smith also worked at network planning and network management services company Telcordia Technologies across Europe and Asia from 2004 to 2008, Syndesis Limited in 2002 to 2004 and at Alcatel Australia from 1995 to 2001.

Commenting on his appointment, Smith said, “The combination of Wipro's purpose, based on deep social impact and strategy to be a global leader in technology with local capabilities, is the perfect foundation to build and grow our business locally.”

“Bringing world-class capabilities to clients in our region is what excites me, and it is a privilege to lead Wipro in Australia and New Zealand.”

Wipro hired Sarah Adam-Gedge as ANZ managing director in April 2021, following stints at digital services firm Publicis Sapient from 2019 to 2021 and Microsoft partner Avanade from 2014 to 2018.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
christopher smith sarah adamgedge services wipro

Partner Content

How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

ACS 'surprised' about Visa changes for IT workers, but optimistic

ACS 'surprised' about Visa changes for IT workers, but optimistic
DXC moves 2,500-person Australian engineering firm Clough to cloud

DXC moves 2,500-person Australian engineering firm Clough to cloud
Dell taken to court by ACCC for allegedly misleading customers

Dell taken to court by ACCC for allegedly misleading customers
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge

Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?