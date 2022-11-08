Wipro names Telstra Purple exec Christopher Smith as ANZ boss

Global systems integrator Wipro has appointed Christoper Smith as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Smith, who was hired from Telstra Purple, replaces Sarah Adam-Gedge, who left the company in October.

In its announcement, Wipro said Smith was chosen for his two decades of experience in the IT and telecommunications sectors across the US, Europe, Asia and Australia.

“Chris has joined us during an exciting phase of transformation in the APMEA growth journey. He will focus on Wipro's ambition to help our clients, people, and communities in A/NZ realise their boldest ambitions in an inclusive and purpose-driven way,” Wipro Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa chief executive Anis Chenchah said.

“I am confident that his global experience, deep local market knowledge, impressive track record in hyper growth, and client relationships will position Wipro strongly.”

Smith was most recently a group owner at Telstra Purple, leading the IT services firm’s development and growth plans from 2019 to November 2022. Prior to that, he held a number of leadership roles at Telstra from 2013 to 2019, leading the telco’s global services, business technology services and managed network services units.

Before Telstra, Smith also worked at network planning and network management services company Telcordia Technologies across Europe and Asia from 2004 to 2008, Syndesis Limited in 2002 to 2004 and at Alcatel Australia from 1995 to 2001.

Commenting on his appointment, Smith said, “The combination of Wipro's purpose, based on deep social impact and strategy to be a global leader in technology with local capabilities, is the perfect foundation to build and grow our business locally.”

“Bringing world-class capabilities to clients in our region is what excites me, and it is a privilege to lead Wipro in Australia and New Zealand.”

Wipro hired Sarah Adam-Gedge as ANZ managing director in April 2021, following stints at digital services firm Publicis Sapient from 2019 to 2021 and Microsoft partner Avanade from 2014 to 2018.