Wipro selects established channel exec as ANZ MD

Global systems integrator Wipro has appointed former Avanade leader Sarah Adam–Gedge as managing director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Adam–Gedge has worked in project and service-based consultancies for more than 25 years across Australia and New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Prior to joining Wipro, she held various senior executive roles including managing director of Publicis Sapient Australia, managing director of Avanade Australia, managing partner and Vice President at IBM, managing partner at PwC and partner at Arthur Andersen.

“I am looking forward to working with an outstanding team and being a part of Wipro, which is on a transformation journey globally. Wipro has strong values and is highly respected in the market, and this resonates with clients, partners and team members. I am delighted to have the opportunity to support Wipro’s clients as they accelerate their digital and technology-led change initiatives,” she said.

Adam-Gedge will be leading Wipro’s strategies for business growth, revenue expansion, client relationships, talent development, industry connections and brand building for the ANZ region.

“ANZ has been a strategic focus for Wipro over the years and even more so now with the region’s growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialised technology requirements and innovation. I am excited to welcome Sarah and am confident that her leadership and deep understanding of this market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region,” said Wipro APMEA chief executive N.S. Bala.

Adam Gedge is a chartered accountant (member of CAANZ), holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) from the Queensland University of Technology and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

She is also a non-executive Director of ship-building firm Austal and a member of the National Diversity & Inclusion Council for the Australian Computer Society.