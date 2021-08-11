Wireless solutions vendor Cradlepoint launches partner portal

Wireless network solutions vendor Cradlepoint has launched a portal for members of its partner program.

The portal, Cradlepoint Cascade, offers partner members several features to rollout and manage the company’s Wireless WAN and 5G solutions.

It offers data for customer insights and management with details on how many licenses each customer has, how many are being used, and which are in or out of compliance, plus insight into when subscriptions expire and when they are up for renewal.

Users will have access to sales support and management resources, including product collateral, technical details, price lists, key contacts, and the ability to register deals.

Training and enablement will be available with a focus on product positioning, solutions and technology classes, developer training, and certifications. Partners can also buy guided trainings for staff with 30, 60, or 90-day plans.

5G for Enterprise Branch Specialisation certification will be available through Cascade for partners that meet the criteria.

“At Cradlepoint, we are leading the way when it comes to providing solutions that help organisations realise the promise of Wireless WAN and 5G, but this would not be possible without our incredible ecosystem of partners,” said Cradlepoint global partner sales senior vice president Eric Purcell.

“Cascade is simply about ensuring these partners have the tools and resources they need to do their job effectively. By adding this new portal to the Cradlepoint Partner Program, we are only bolstering our collective efforts to deliver effective solutions that transform businesses and drive results.”

In a statement provided by Cradlepoint, Delv partner and product manager Eloise Booth said, “Cradlepoint's new Cascade Partner Portal has made managing our partnership so easy. The portal is simple for anyone in the Delv team to navigate, whether looking for sales, marketing, product or technical information.

“Some of our favourite new features are the co-branded collateral function, making co-branding assets seamless and instant, the new simple-to-use deal registration function, and easy to access technical support, such as the self-serve technical 'how to' knowledge base and interactive forums.

“The new partner portal has everything we need in one place, helping improve our efficiencies, which results in Delv providing a better service to our customers with Cradlepoint's solutions.”