Work management provider monday.com available through AWS Sydney

Work management platform provider monday.com has set up on the Amazon Web Services Sydney region, its first data centre presence in the Asia Pacific.

For Australian and other regional customers, this will bring lower latency for accessing tools and applications built on the monday.com Work OS platform, the company said.

Furthermore, monday.com being hosted at the AWS Sydney region allows for customer data to be stored locally, on Australian soil.

This helps compliance requirements for data residency, which is required by sectors such as finance and healthcare.

“Using local AWS infrastructure increases our data resilience and allows locally generated customer data to be housed onshore in Australia,” David Virtser, head of infrastructure at monday.com, said.

“Onboarding customers to their native and closest data centre will also optimise their platform experience, by reducing latency to end-users, and streamlining rigid compliance processes,” Virtser added.

The 2023 CRN Australia Impact Awards finalist Work Perfect built a custom solution for McDonalds using monday.com to to digitise and streamline their business case briefing and approval processes.