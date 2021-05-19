Work management software vendor Upland Software appoints Sydney-based MPS Cloud as distributor

Work management software vendor Upland Software appoints Sydney-based MPS Cloud as distributor

Work management software vendor Upland has appointed Sydney-based MPS Cloud Software as its new Australian distributor.

Upland specialises in enterprise work management software, covering functions like operations, contact centre, HR, legal, marketing, project management and sales.

MPS will carry the InterFAX online fax solution software and AccuRoute scan, capture, and fax software solutions to Australia.

“MPS Cloud Software is a trusted distributor that provides document capture capabilities and a full range of on-premise and cloud fax services,” Upland Software director of business development John Hewitt said.

“As our business climate continues to change, implementing digital transformation technology will drive the future of work worldwide. Customers will continue to seek out technology to address challenges and boost productivity completely from the cloud.”

Upland is MPS’s second vendor signing after rebranding from Print Audit Australasia last year, joining Denmark-based managed print services vendor 3manager.

MPS Cloud Software managing director Barry Mortimer said, “Partnering with Upland Software provides MPS Cloud with a broad portfolio of advanced document handling applications for intelligent capture, routing, and secure faxing that are an ideal fit for dealers and resellers in the Australasian market.”

“MPS Cloud can significantly enhance dealer and reseller solution offerings to meet critical needs for document handling with both onsite and cloud applications, especially addressing specific regulatory compliance for security and data sovereignty.

“This partnership fits very well with MPS Cloud’s current and growing presence with managed print device management.”

