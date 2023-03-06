Work Perfect recognised by monday.com

Work Perfect recognised by monday.com
Sharang Bharadwaj, Work Perfect.

Platinum partner Work Perfect has been recognised by workflow solutions provider monday.com for its performance in Australia and New Zealand.

Work Perfect took out the partner of the year award for migrating legacy applications and fixed business processes to agile solutions on the monday.com platform.

Sydney-based Work Perfect’s Australian customers include McDonalds Australia, HESTA, Destination NSW, Santos (Oil Search) and Channel Nine.

The consultancy was set up by former Amazon Web Services head of channels for Australia and New Zealand, Stefan Jansen.

Work Perfect managing director Sha Bharadwaj said the partnership with monday.com, which started three years ago, was brokered as the company realised that the platform would be a timely and disruptive innovation in workflow management.

Industry sectors targeted by the monday.com platform include mining and resources, to finance, retail, construction and government, he said.

“Our customers look to us to help them achieve more with less," Bharadwaj said.

"We clearly identify the path to permanent efficiency gains using monday.com.

"In some cases, we have been able to identify and implement measurable efficiency gains in days, not the traditional weeks or months associated with mission-critical processes."

"We pride ourselves on delivering a fast payback period for customers,” he added.

Work Perfect has invested heavily in monday.com accreditations.

It had also provided monday.com training to more than 1500 customers and prospects in 2022.

The company plans to increase that offer to 5000 customers in 2023.

Last week, monday.com opened its new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Sydney as part of its expansion in the region.

The vendor said it has increased Australian headcount by 76 per cent within the last year and has over 13,000 customers in Australia.

