WorkForce Software doubles down on channel following strong growth

By on
WorkForce Software doubles down on channel following strong growth
Nick Bailey (WorkForce Solutions)

Workforce management vendor WorkForce Software (WFS) is doubling down on the channel in Australia following a year of strong growth.

Historically focusing on direct deals with customers, WFS changed its go to market to channel partner-first in early 2020 and has since enjoyed year on year growth of 80 percent since then.

The pivot also came following an investment from US private equity firm Evergreen Coast Capital in 2019.

WFS APJ senior vice president Nick Bailey told CRN that the company has built a good foundational layer of a workforce software ecosystem that has generated “quite significant” revenue for channel partners in 2020.

“I think we’re the best kept secret in the industry as part of a perfect storm, so now we’re coming out working with multiple partners, so the one-to-many huge distribution, a global and local footprint and with someone backing us is great for partners,” Bailey said.

“Another reason that makes us exciting for partners is that WFS is kind of the last man standing in our space.

“There’s some great nuances that set us apart from our competitors, but the most important one is that everyone else at the enterprise level has been acquired and are sitting in the all-in-one category trying to provide a broad, mile-wide solution, while WFS is a global boutique firm with deep expertise in workforce management.”

Bailey added that Australian companies are wrestling with draconian compliance requirements and an ongoing pandemic so cost minimisation is a priority.

“We have a unique rules engine that interprets the modern awards, the Fair Work Act, and all the other good headline-grabbing material to make sure companies remain compliant and don’t get hauled up in the news for wage theft,” he said.

“[The engine] also ensures the employees have a great experience because they can go home happy, they can pick a shift, they know when and where they can work, what their availability is and that they get paid correctly.”

The pivot to channel-first has resulted in what Bailey called "a great problem" of being able to keep up with growth, and WFS addressed it by doubling down on the company's existing partners.

Some include larger global system integrators, local integrators, payroll providers, as well as demand-pay partners.

"With that ecosystem in place, we're now just going to invest and spend more money with our partners - if they're successful, then we're successful - and vice versa," Bailey said.

"2021 is going to be a year of investing in our channel - building and recruiting new relationships and supporting partners who hopefully will be the keys to success for us."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
nick bailey software workforce software

Partner Content

Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

5 big things about Dell's new partner program

5 big things about Dell's new partner program
VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data

VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data
Ex-Fujitsu ANZ boss joins Brennan IT

Ex-Fujitsu ANZ boss joins Brennan IT
Microsoft launches Viva

Microsoft launches Viva
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?