World going through 'unprecedented' chip shortage

By on
World going through 'unprecedented' chip shortage

The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18 percent last year.

"If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China.

"We have to deepen our cooperation, we have to give more attention to innovation. Only by doing that our industry can control the challenges facing us."

China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal. Sales in China grew 17.8 percent in 2020 from a year earlier to 891 billion yuan (AU$175 billion), according to CSIA.

China's need to cut dependence on overseas chip companies became evident last year when US sanctions on Shenzhen-based hardware maker Huawei Technologies prevented it from sourcing components, crippling a once-booming smartphone business.

Not long after that, the spread of COVID-19 disrupted supply chains and eventually caused a chip shortage. Once concentrated in the automotive industry, the crunch has now spread to a wide range of electronics and reached the uppermost parts of the chip supply chain.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Writing by Yilei Sun; Editing by Clarence Fernandez Nick Macfie)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware semiconductor

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Managed Services
Managed Services

Most Read Articles

Vocus to be acquired for $3.5 billion

Vocus to be acquired for $3.5 billion
How tech could improve our aged care systems

How tech could improve our aged care systems
Optus taps Asus for new consumer router rollout

Optus taps Asus for new consumer router rollout
Nextgen deepens ties with AWS

Nextgen deepens ties with AWS
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?