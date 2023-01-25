Worldwide public cloud sales reached US$544 billion last year

Worldwide public cloud revenues soared 21 per cent annually in 2022 to a record US$544 billion, according to new data from Synergy Research Group.

Synergy believes the rising revenues will continue over the next years, and expects public cloud sales to double in size by 2027.

“Revenues from cloud services are now more than three times those of cloud infrastructure hardware and software revenues, and service growth continues to outpace the infrastructure market,” said John Dinsdale, chief analyst at Synergy Research, told CRN.

Despite economic headwinds, such as inflation and many IT companies conducting layoffs in 2022, public cloud sales continued to increase with no signs of slowing down in 2023 and beyond.

“Synergy forecasts that public cloud ecosystem revenues will double in size in the next four years,” Dinsdale.

The cloud companies that featured the most prominently among 2022 market segment leaders were Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Salesforce.

IaaS and PaaS record the biggest growth

The cloud market segment which witnessed the biggest growth in 2022 was Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform as-a-Service (PaaS).

Annual revenues from IaaS and PaaS services grew 29 per cent in 2022 to over US$195 billion, led by Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

In the other main cloud service segments: managed private cloud services, enterprise Software as-a-Service (SaaS) and content delivery network (CDN), added another US$229 billion in service revenues, up 19 per cent compared to 2021.

Market leaders in enterprise SaaS revenue in 2022 were Microsoft, Salesforce and Adobe.

Amazon, IBM and Microsoft were the market leaders last year in managed private cloud, while Akamai, Amazon and Cloudflare lead the CDN market.

Providers spend big on data centre infrastructure

Public cloud leaders like Amazon via Amazon Web Services, Google’s cloud business Google Cloud, and Microsoft spend billions each year building and equipping data centres to power their cloud infrastructure and cloud services.

For example, just this week Amazon announced it will invest a whopping US$35 billion in building new AWS data centres across the state of Virginia over the next 17 years.

Public cloud providers spent US$120 billion in 2022 on building, leasing and equipping their data centre infrastructure, representing an increase of 13 per cent compared to 2021, according to new data from Synergy.

Over the next four years, major cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud are expected to increase the number of operational hyperscale data centres by 50 per cent and expand the capacity of data centre networks by over 65 per cent, Synergy said.

Recent tech layoffs won't affect cloud staffing

Synergy’s new public cloud data comes the same month as the leading public cloud market share leaders—Amazon, Microsoft and Google—announced massive layoffs.

In January, Amazon announced 18,000 employees layoffs, Microsoft unveiled 10,000 employees will be terminated, and Google said it will cut 12,000 employees.

However, it appears most of these layoffs won’t significantly impact employees working at AWS, Google Cloud or Microsoft’s cloud organizations.

Synergy said the total addressable market forecast data shows that the public cloud ecosystem revenues will likely double in size in just four years, meaning the market will exceed US$1 trillion by 2027.

US the "centre of gravity"

While cloud markets are growing strongly in all regions across the globe, the United States remains a “centre of gravity,” Dinsdale said.

In 2022, the US accounted for approximately 45 per cent of all cloud service revenues and 53 per cent of hyperscale data centre capacity.

Across all service and infrastructure markets, the vast majority of leading players are US-based companies, followed by Chinese companies that account for 8 per cent of all 2022 cloud service revenues and 16 per cent of hyperscale data centre capacity, according to Synergy.

