X4000 Communications expands 5G spectrum coverage to more than 75 percent of Australia

By on
X4000 Communications expands 5G spectrum coverage to more than 75 percent of Australia

Brisbane-based telco X4000 Communications has expanded the coverage of its 5G spectrum holdings to cover more than 75 percent of regional, rural and remote areas across Australia.

X4000 Communications founder and chief executive officer Paul Spicer told CRN that the "milestone" heralded "stage two" of the company's "long-term strategy", after having won 75 percent of mmWave area-wide licences in Queensland in May.

“The area-wide license enables us to offer licensed spectrum, spectrum is one component, we provide all the components to deliver the end-to-end solution.”

“The spectrum initially enables us to offer private 5G, including rapid response tactical communication products and services across Australia with future developments in neutral host services and dynamic spectrum sharing capabilities.”

Spicer told CRN X4000 Communications had engaged Athonet, Nokia, Mavenir, Cisco, and Cradlepoint for the network and was in discussion with a number of clients.

In a separate statement, Spicer said demand for 5G-based solutions was growing across a number of vertical industries, such as advanced smart manufacturing, smart mining, smart ports, smart logistics, smart transportation, smart energy, and smart agriculture.

“5G technology enables mission-critical communication for video, voice and data with enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low latency and massive machine-type communication which will support today’s critical applications and the next generation of applications based on industry 4.0, web 3.0 and digital twin technology.”

Spicer told CRN “we also offer 5G training via our exclusive partner 5GWorldPro which provides the online e-learning platform with a range of 5G training courses from beginner to advanced 5G training.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g paul spicer telco x4000 communications

Partner Content

Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility

Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility
Strong password management is a business essential

Strong password management is a business essential
Melbourne's 8Squad scores Salesforce Ventures funding

Melbourne's 8Squad scores Salesforce Ventures funding
Pure Storage ANZ boss Michael Alp jumps to Cohesity

Pure Storage ANZ boss Michael Alp jumps to Cohesity

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?