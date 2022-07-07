X4000 Communications expands 5G spectrum coverage to more than 75 percent of Australia

Brisbane-based telco X4000 Communications has expanded the coverage of its 5G spectrum holdings to cover more than 75 percent of regional, rural and remote areas across Australia.

X4000 Communications founder and chief executive officer Paul Spicer told CRN that the "milestone" heralded "stage two" of the company's "long-term strategy", after having won 75 percent of mmWave area-wide licences in Queensland in May.

“The area-wide license enables us to offer licensed spectrum, spectrum is one component, we provide all the components to deliver the end-to-end solution.”

“The spectrum initially enables us to offer private 5G, including rapid response tactical communication products and services across Australia with future developments in neutral host services and dynamic spectrum sharing capabilities.”

Spicer told CRN X4000 Communications had engaged Athonet, Nokia, Mavenir, Cisco, and Cradlepoint for the network and was in discussion with a number of clients.

In a separate statement, Spicer said demand for 5G-based solutions was growing across a number of vertical industries, such as advanced smart manufacturing, smart mining, smart ports, smart logistics, smart transportation, smart energy, and smart agriculture.

“5G technology enables mission-critical communication for video, voice and data with enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low latency and massive machine-type communication which will support today’s critical applications and the next generation of applications based on industry 4.0, web 3.0 and digital twin technology.”

Spicer told CRN “we also offer 5G training via our exclusive partner 5GWorldPro which provides the online e-learning platform with a range of 5G training courses from beginner to advanced 5G training.”