Xelion enters ANZ market via Activa partnership

Netherlands-based unified communications platform Xelion has broken into the Australia and New Zealand market with its appointment of Activa Communications as exclusive distribution partner.

Only available through approved partners, Xelion's unified communications platform is used by over 200,000 people in Europe and the UK.

The UCaaS platform is designed for small to medium businesses and supports a variety of platforms including Windows, iOS and Android.

"After successfully launching and growing the Xelion presence in the UK I'm excited that Xelion will now be available in Australia and New Zealand," the company's UK managing director Dave Reynolds said.

"Xelion is growing rapidly because our partners and their customers see the value and power of the platform, and we look forward to helping Activa Communications to repeat our success in Australia and New Zealand."

Xelion aims to challenge established UCaaS players by including all features under a single license per user structure, regardless of the number of devices used.

"We evaluated a wide range of Unified Communications platforms and were truly amazed at how far ahead the Xelion platform is compared to other widely used alternatives," Activa Communications' director Jason Brock said.

"After the very public cybersecurity incidents involving other communications platforms recently, we feel that Managed Services Providers in Australia and New Zealand are ready for a fresh, powerful alternative they can offer to their customers."