Xenon Systems deploys fast Pure Storage solution for AGRF

By on
Xenon Systems deploys fast Pure Storage solution for AGRF
Pure Storage Flashblade.

Melbourne's Xenon Systems has deployed Pure Storage's FlashBlade unified fast file and object (UFFO) solution for the Australian Genome Research Facility, to speed up genomics sequencing work.

Genomic sequencing generates large amounts of data and metadata, with the AGRF producing over 10 terabytes of information every week.

This amount increases by almost a factor of our before the data makes it way to the client.

AGRF migrated existing workloads to FlashBlade, which can provide up to 15 gigabytes per second and 24 million IOPs depending on the amount of blades being used.

Moving to Flashblade and the combined file and object storage provided higher bandwidth, I/O, and lower latency for quicker completion of computing jobs.

AGRF has reduced its clinical genome sequencing times by as much as 86 per cent, dropping from 28 days to just 10, or in some cases, only four days for urgent work.

The genomics NFP has also improved six-fold the time taken to complete the intial phase of its analytics workflow, from 18 to three hours, along with boosting other parts of the process, resulting in a 26-fold hike in performance.

Pure Storage's director for channels in Australia and New Zealand Adam Rosham said its partner, Xenon Systems, was critical for the success of the deployment.

"Xenon was one of Pure's first AI-specialised partners when we launched the industry's first AI-reference architecture system, AIRI, back in 2018." Rosham said.

Founded in 1997 AGRF is a not-for-profit company headquartered at the Australian National University, with laboratories in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

It has some 15,000 customers worldwide with capabilities across biomedical, clinical, agricultural and environmental sectors.

Xenon Systems was on the original Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) approved hardware supplier list and specialises in high performance computing products.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
agrf australian genome research facility hardware pure storage xenon systems

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs
Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX

Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX
Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform

Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform
AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?