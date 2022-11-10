Xero chief Steve Vamos to depart, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy named replacement

By on
Xero chief Steve Vamos to depart, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy named replacement
Xero management team
Supplied

Online accounting provider Xero has named a successor to CEO Steve Vamos, with Sukhinder Singh Cassidy to take over the role on 1 February 2023.

The announcement was made to the ASX by Xero chair David Thodey today, with Sukhinder Sing Cassidy to start at Xero by November 28 before commencing as CEO in February. 

Xero's current chief executive Steve Vamos who spent five years running the accounting company "is retiring from the role and plans to return to his previous portfolio in business coaching and leadership development as and advisor, director and investor," Thodey wrote.

Vamos will assist Singh Cassidy in her transition to the chief executive job, and remain available to advise to the end of May next year.

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy is a Canadian with long experience of the tech industry, and ecommerce including a stint as the Google's president for Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Her career started at merchant bankers Merrill Lynch in New and London, and she is currently on the board at Upstart, a publicly traded fintech company.

Past roles includes co-founding Yodlee, a fintech now owned by Envestnet and which recently appointed its first head of open banking for ANZ, Dr John Harrison.

As part of the chief executive succession announcement, Xero said it has 3.5 million subscribers currently, and NZ$1.5 billion in monthly recurring revenue.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© CRN New Zealand
Tags:
accounting cloud saas software steve vamos sukhinder singh cassidy xero

Partner Content

How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

ACS 'surprised' about Visa changes for IT workers, but optimistic

ACS 'surprised' about Visa changes for IT workers, but optimistic
DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO

DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO
DXC moves 2,500-person Australian engineering firm Clough to cloud

DXC moves 2,500-person Australian engineering firm Clough to cloud
Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!

Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?