Xero partners with Allinial Global accounting association

ASX-listed small business focused cloud accounting company Xero has partnered with Allinial Global, the second largest accounting association in the world.

This comprises a three-year agreement for Xero to become a Global Partner for the United States based accounting association.

In that role, Xero will become the preferred cloud accounting solution for Allinial Global member firms, and their small-to-medium business clients.

Xero will provide tailored support and will work with Allinial Global for training for firms that participate in the worldwide partnership.

In Australia and New Zealand, Allinial Global members include the Bentleys Network on both sides of the Tasman, and Brookvale headquartered Enspira Financial.

Bentleys and EisnerAmper in the United States are already in the Xero fold, executive general manager of partner sales at Xero, David Bell, said.

Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Rod Drury in New Zealand, Xero claims to have 3.5 million subscribers currently.

The cloud accounting company recently announced it would make around 15 per cent of its workforce redundant in a cost savings drive.