XM Cyber selects NEXTGEN as first APAC distributor

XM Cyber has announced a new partnership with NEXTGEN Group, making the Sydney-based company its first distributor in Asia Pacific.

The partnership with NEXTGEN encompasses Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines, as XM Cyber extends its go-to-market strategy across the Asia Pacific region.

XM Cyber provides hybrid cloud security solutions to provide organisations with a wholistic view of their security posture.

The XM Cyber Exposure Management Platform provides holistic attack path modeling of an organisation's cloud and on-premesis exposures for continuous identification, remediation, monitoring, and validation.

“We look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship with NEXTGEN, whose combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services will enable our vendors to remain ahead in today’s dynamic IT environment”, XM Cyber’s VP Asia Pacific & Japan Stree Naidu said.

NEXTEGEN CEO John Walters spoke of the high growth potential of XM Cyber.

“At NEXTGEN, we’re focused on working with the world's leading enterprise software providers, and we are highly selective about the technology partners we choose to work with,” Walters said.

“We consider XM Cyber to be a high growth vendor with massive potential."

"Their exposure management platform allows users to see their on-prem and cloud networks continuously through the eyes of an attacker, and spot attacks before they happen."

“Thanks to the unique attack-path centred approach, teams can see what impacts their environment the most, which leads to better, faster, and more accurate alignment with IT. "