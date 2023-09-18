XM Cyber selects NEXTGEN as first APAC distributor

By on
XM Cyber selects NEXTGEN as first APAC distributor

XM Cyber has announced a new partnership with NEXTGEN Group, making the Sydney-based company its first distributor in Asia Pacific.

The partnership with NEXTGEN encompasses Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines, as XM Cyber extends its go-to-market strategy across the Asia Pacific region.

XM Cyber provides hybrid cloud security solutions to provide organisations with a wholistic view of their security posture.

The XM Cyber Exposure Management Platform provides holistic attack path modeling of an organisation's cloud and on-premesis exposures for continuous identification, remediation, monitoring, and validation.

“We look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship with NEXTGEN, whose combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services will enable our vendors to remain ahead in today’s dynamic IT environment”, XM Cyber’s VP Asia Pacific & Japan Stree Naidu said.

NEXTEGEN CEO John Walters spoke of the high growth potential of XM Cyber.

“At NEXTGEN, we’re focused on working with the world's leading enterprise software providers, and we are highly selective about the technology partners we choose to work with,” Walters said.

“We consider XM Cyber to be a high growth vendor with massive potential."

"Their exposure management platform allows users to see their on-prem and cloud networks continuously through the eyes of an attacker, and spot attacks before they happen."

“Thanks to the unique attack-path centred approach, teams can see what impacts their environment the most, which leads to better, faster, and more accurate alignment with IT. "

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
nextgen group security xm cyber xm cyber exposure management platform

Partner Content

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors

IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors
Apple releases iPhone 15 ranges, new Watches

Apple releases iPhone 15 ranges, new Watches
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
HPE's Neri on Dell&#8217;s "cultural" and "trust" channel challenges

HPE's Neri on Dell’s "cultural" and "trust" channel challenges

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?