YouTube suffers major outage

The world's most popular video-sharing website, YouTube, has experienced a significant outage, temporarily inhibiting video playback for swathes of users.

YouTube, owned by Google, said this morning it was fixing an error, which outage monitoring website Downdetector.com said affected about 286,000 users.

"Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," YouTube posted in a tweet.

The issue started about 23:53 GMT, (9.53 AEST) according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about how many users were affected by the outage on the video-streaming platform.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath