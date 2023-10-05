Yubico and Okta partner for passwordless onboarding and account recovery

Hardware authentication security key vendor Yubico has partnered with Okta to launch its passwordless onboarding and account recovery service for enterprises, FIDO Pre-reg.

The service allows enterprise users to send pre-registered YubiKeys keys to employees, removing the need for manual registration and streamlining key set up.

Users can authenticate their key by navigating to their company’s web application or identity providers’ login page and entering a PIN provided by their IT department.

Okta is Yubico's first FIDO Pre-reg identity provider partner, with the service being announced at Oktane 23 earlier this week.

US-based Okta customers will be the first to order pre-registered YubiKeys as part of a limited early access program.

“Organisations have historically been challenged to accelerate user adoption of phishing-resistant MFA and FIDO passkey solutions like YubiKeys at speed and scale,” said Yubico's senior vice president of product Jeff Wallace.

“Typically, administrators manually register YubiKeys on behalf of each employee before delivering to them in-office or shipping the key to the employee’s location. FIDO Pre-reg eliminates these challenges and provides a quick and easy way to adopt phishing-resistance throughout a company on day one with turnkey YubiKey activation – all while reducing IT costs.”