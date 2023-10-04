Yubico expands APAC sales team

Hardware authentication security key vendor Yubico has appointed two new executives in Australia and Singapore to support the company's growth plans in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).
Sydney-based Yumi Shimizu has been appointed business development representative in APJ and will initially focus on the ANZ and Japanese markets.
Shimizu has 11 years of business-to-business sales experience in Japan and Australia, having spent the last four years in business development roles at Vimeo, Zoom and Tenable.
Singapore-based Derek Lok has been appointed director of sales for South East Asia and will be responsible for driving Yubico sales in 11 countries across the region.
Lok previously held various sales and operations positions in Lumen, IPsoft, NTT, Oracle-Sun, HPE-EDS and IBM.
Yubico's APJ VP Geoff Schomburgk said these new appointments will support the company's go-to-market and growth strategies in the region
"I am thrilled that Derek and Yumi have joined our APJ sales team, to help us grow the adoption of YubiKeys to become the modern secure authentication method of choice across organisations in the APJ region," Schomburgk said.
"They each contribute a wealth of specialised skills and expertise, which will undoubtedly prove to be invaluable to the numerous organisations that recognise the requirement to implement phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication to mitigate cybersecurity risks effectively."