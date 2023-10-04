Yubico expands APAC sales team

By on
Yubico expands APAC sales team
Derek Lok, Yubico

Hardware authentication security key vendor Yubico has appointed two new executives in Australia and Singapore to support the company's growth plans in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Sydney-based Yumi Shimizu has been appointed business development representative in APJ and will initially focus on the ANZ and Japanese markets.

Shimizu has 11 years of business-to-business sales experience in Japan and Australia, having spent the last four years in business development roles at Vimeo, Zoom and Tenable.

Yumi Shimizu, Yubico / Supplied

Singapore-based Derek Lok has been appointed director of sales for South East Asia and will be responsible for driving Yubico sales in 11 countries across the region.

Lok previously held various sales and operations positions in Lumen, IPsoft, NTT, Oracle-Sun, HPE-EDS and IBM.

Yubico's APJ VP Geoff Schomburgk said these new appointments will support the company's go-to-market and growth strategies in the region

"I am thrilled that Derek and Yumi have joined our APJ sales team, to help us grow the adoption of YubiKeys to become the modern secure authentication method of choice across organisations in the APJ region," Schomburgk said.

"They each contribute a wealth of specialised skills and expertise, which will undoubtedly prove to be invaluable to the numerous organisations that recognise the requirement to implement phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication to mitigate cybersecurity risks effectively."
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
derek lok security yubico yumi shimizu

Partner Content

Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security

CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security
More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows

More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows
Tecala acquires intelligent automation group rapidMATION

Tecala acquires intelligent automation group rapidMATION

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?