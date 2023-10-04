Yubico expands APAC sales team

Hardware authentication security key vendor Yubico has appointed two new executives in Australia and Singapore to support the company's growth plans in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Sydney-based Yumi Shimizu has been appointed business development representative in APJ and will initially focus on the ANZ and Japanese markets.

Shimizu has 11 years of business-to-business sales experience in Japan and Australia, having spent the last four years in business development roles at Vimeo, Zoom and Tenable.

Yumi Shimizu, Yubico / Supplied

Singapore-based Derek Lok has been appointed director of sales for South East Asia and will be responsible for driving Yubico sales in 11 countries across the region.

Lok previously held various sales and operations positions in Lumen, IPsoft, NTT, Oracle-Sun, HPE-EDS and IBM.