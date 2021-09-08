ZellaDC launches micro DC as a service

Zella DC has announced the launch of a new Micro Data Centre as a Service (MDCaaS) option, dubbed Zella MDCaaS.

The service option will be available for all the company's existing micro data centres, allowing for a transition from up-front costs to an all-inclusive monthly fee.

The company said the new OPEX model would give customers the option to process more data at the edge, with the MDCaaS expanding how customers utilise the edge data centres according to a Zella DC spokesperson.

"We are aligning our solution with other IT-as-a-service offerings like SaaS, IaaS, etc. I'm excited to allow customers to get the benefits of our micro data centres without the upfront CAPEX," said Angie Keeler, Co-founder and CEO.

The MDCaaS includes the cooling, fire suppression and physical/cyber security offered by current products as well as building upon current warranty, support, instillation and delivery offerings.

The news comes following the company's announcement in June that it had been awarded a grant from the Federal Government to help fund its next-generation micro data centre research.

The total commitment given to Zella will be up to $813,100, combining a $406,550 grant from the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC)with contributions from the manufacturing industry at large.

AMGC’s grants are part of the Federal Government’s $30 million AMGC Commercialisation Fund, which aims to foster projects that bring industry and researchers together to commercialise new manufacturing products and processes. The grants range from $100,000 to $1 million.

In May, the company launched its first partner program. The program includes new sales and support tools accessed through a partner portal that Zella said provides partners exclusive resources such as sales and marketing information, product information and an opportunity registration form.

“We're committed to driving growth and competitiveness through partners. With the launch of the Zella Partner Program, we've made it easier for businesses to grow and work alongside us. It ensures partners have the confidence, support and training they need when offering our products and solutions. It was my focus when joining Zella DC to improve partner rewards and profits. This program delivers,” the company's business development manager Peter Baker said at the time.