Zetron and Nokia win Perth train comms contract

United States critical communications technology company Zetron will work with Nokia to provide a mission critical command and control communications system, for the Public Transport Authority of West Australia.

The contract for the new system is part of WA's METRONET infrastructure program, intended to improve transport, housing and employment in the region.

It will replace existing analogue radio infrastructure at the Perth-headquartered PTA, using Nokia 4.9/5G private wireless network technology.

Nokia will build PTA's new digital communications network, with more than 160 LTE/4.9G radio sites, spanning over 250 kilometres of the urban rail system.

Nokia's head of enterprise for Oceania Rob McCabe said the communications system will use the telco equipment vendors private wireless and mission critical IP/MPLS technologies.

Zetron will deploy 52 console positions at eight PTA command centres, including the company's ACOM Command and Control platform.

Contract value and expected completion date were not disclosed.

The PTA awarded Chinese telco equipment vendor Huawei a contract to build and maintain 4G radio systems for the city’s rail network, said to be worth $136 million in 2018 and with an expected completion date in 2021.

However, in March 2020, the PTA cited trade restrictions imposed on Huawei as a force majeure, saying the project could no longer proceed with the Chinese telco led consortium.

