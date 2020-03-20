Zoho free for three months

SaaS CRM and productivity vendor Zoho has waived the fees of its entire product suite for some customers for three months up until 1 July 2020.

Dubbed the Small Business Emergency Subscription Assistance Program (ESAP), customers with 25 employees or less will be able to avail themselves of the free period, which Zoho estimates to be up to 20,000 businesses globally.

Zoho said that while it has grown upmarket globally with a sizeable mid-market and enterprise base, it owes its existence to small business customers and that they should be kept healthy and viable. ESAP aims to lighten the financial burden on small business customers “during this chaotic and difficult period”.

"Businesses are hurting. They already face tremendous pressure on revenue and cash flows. Not knowing when things will get back to normal is even worse," Zoho co-founder and global CEO Sridhar Vembu said.

"Every bit of help we, and other companies, can offer to keep these small businesses afloat will go a long way, not just financially but emotionally as well. We are in this together, and contributions from every business help our community get through this pandemic."

Vembu added that certain industries have been disproportionately impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, and encourages customers in those industries to apply for ESAP.

"While we want to provide relief for as many small business customers as possible, we will prioritise those who are most in need and hope that others who are adapting to market conditions will help us by allowing program availability to those struggling to stay afloat," Vembu said.

