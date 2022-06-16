Zoom ANZ channel chief Donald Kerr departs, names Ashley Allen as replacement

Zoom Video Communications Australia and New Zealand channel sales lead Donald Kerr has departed the company after more than three years.

The company has also named Ashley Allen as Kerr’s replacement, promoting her from ANZ distribution and master agent channel manager.

"We are grateful for Don’s many contributions to Zoom, which have helped build the foundation of our Channel business in Australia and New Zealand, and in APAC. We wish him well in his next chapter,” a Zoom spokesperson told CRN.

“As part of our planned transition, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Allen as ANZ Channel Sales Lead effective 1st June 2022, reporting to Jacob Pereira, Head of Channels for APAC. Ashley has over 12 years of experience in the UCaaS industry and expertise in scaling channel partnerships."

Kerr joined Zoom in 2018 originally as APAC channel sales manager before moving to the ANZ business in February 2022, citing personal circumstances.

Prior to Zoom, Kerr was senior account manager at Plantronics, a role he held from 2010 to 2018. He worked at Microsoft from 2002 to 2010 in a variety of technical and management roles, and also spent time at Dimension Data from 2000 to 2002.

Incoming Zoom ANZ channel lead Ashley Allen

Allen announced her promotion on LinkedIn, saying, “Over the last 2.5 years it's been incredible to see the growth of the channel business at Zoom, particularly through our distribution and master agent partnerships.”

“With the launch of the Zoom Up Partner Program, the acceleration of Zoom Phone and evolutions of hybrid working, I am excited about the opportunity ahead for all of our partners.”



Before Allen joined Zoom, she was ANZ channel sales manager at BlueJeans from 2017 to 2019, and worked at ShoreTel in various channel sales roles from 2010 to 2016. She also worked at Tyro Payments from 2009 to 2010.