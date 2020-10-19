Zoom, BlackBerry partner for secure video conferencing

Security vendor BlackBerry has partnered with Zoom to integrate its video conferencing platform into its mobility solution.

Dubbed “Zoom for BlackBerry”, the video conferencing platform has been integrated in BlackBerry’s Dynamics secure mobility platform.

BlackBerry Dynamics allows customers with remote workforces to let their staff work from any device securely, including any business-critical applications.

Zoom’s inclusion into Dynamics gives it BlackBerry’s standards for security, control, and privacy, plus the security of being used within a container.

Some security features include: