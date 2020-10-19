Zoom, BlackBerry partner for secure video conferencing

By on
Zoom, BlackBerry partner for secure video conferencing

Security vendor BlackBerry has partnered with Zoom to integrate its video conferencing platform into its mobility solution.

Dubbed “Zoom for BlackBerry”, the video conferencing platform has been integrated in BlackBerry’s Dynamics secure mobility platform.

BlackBerry Dynamics allows customers with remote workforces to let their staff work from any device securely, including any business-critical applications.

Zoom’s inclusion into Dynamics gives it BlackBerry’s standards for security, control, and privacy, plus the security of being used within a container.

Some security features include:

  • Embedded Mobile Threat Defense - built-in protection from phishing URLs and malware infected shared files, plus screenshot compliance policies and prevention
  • Data Leakage Protection - prevents meeting participants copying from Zoom for BlackBerry and pasting into a personal app (allowed in ordinary Zoom usage)
  • Files shared in Chat remain secured in the Dynamics file system – content is saved inside the container, encrypted by BlackBerry
  • IT can remotely wipe the application and data if needed
  • The password is at the app level, not the device level
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
blackberry software zoom

Partner Content

How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

10 big things to know about the Apple iPhone 12

10 big things to know about the Apple iPhone 12
Office 365 outages suggest Microsoft is getting overwhelmed

Office 365 outages suggest Microsoft is getting overwhelmed
Aussie Broadband officially lists on the ASX

Aussie Broadband officially lists on the ASX
5 big things to know about IBM&#8217;s spin-off

5 big things to know about IBM’s spin-off
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?