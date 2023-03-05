Zoom fires company president after just nine months

Greg Tomb

Less than a month after announcing that it would lay off more than 1000 of its employees, Zoom said that it fired Greg Tomb, the company’s president of less than a year.

Zoom in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing said that it was terminating the employment of Tomb effective March 3 and that the executive had been let go “without cause.”

Earlier in February, Zoom's head of Australia-New Zealand, Michael Chetner, quit.

CRN has reached out to Tomb for comment.

A spokesperson for the company told CRN that Zoom isn’t looking for a replacement for Tomb’s position and that the company is not providing further comment at this time.

“Mr Tomb will receive the severance benefits payable in accordance with his previously disclosed employment arrangements that are payable upon a ‘termination without cause,’” Zoom said in its filing.

Tomb was brought on as Zoom’s president in June 2022 to oversee the company’s go-to-market strategy, revenue efforts, and office of the global chief information officer.

He reported directly to Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan.

Zoom’s leadership in the video collaboration space over the last three years began to wane as the impressive revenues seen during the pandemic began to fall off toward the end of 2022.

The company’s most recent fiscal quarter, which ended January 31, saw 7 percent growth compared to 55 percent growth in 2021 and a whopping 326 percent growth in 2020.

In February, the company announced that it was be reducing its staff by 1,300 employees, or about 15 percent of its staff.

Yuan also announced that he was reducing his salary for the coming fiscal year by 98 per cent and foregoing his FY23 corporate bonus.

Members of Zoom’s executive leadership team will reduce their base salaries by 20 percent for the coming fiscal year while also forfeiting their FY23 corporate bonuses.

Prior to joining Zoom, Tomb had more than 20 years of experience in the tech field, having most recently served as vice president of sales for Google Workspace, Security and Geo Enterprise.

He also spent nearly a decade at SAP in various leadership roles.

David Harris contributed to this report.

 

