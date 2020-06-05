Zoom in talks with Google Cloud for security: report

Zoom Video Communications is reportedly in talks with Google's cloud division to use one of the tech giant's cybersecurity services to add another layer of protection for its 300 million daily meeting participants.

The video specialist is in "advanced talks" with Google Cloud regarding the use of a Google security service that alerts users to the dangers of clicking on links associated with malicious websites, according to a report published Thursday by The Information.

A spokesperson for Zoom declined to comment on the report.

Zoom could use the Google service to flag links to websites that scammers send to users through Zoom’s chat function if the two companies reach a deal, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Both consumers and business users alike have flocked to Zoom in 2020 to virtually meet and collaborate with colleagues, classmates, friends and family members as the pandemic prompted stay-at-home and quarantine orders around the globe. At the same time, data privacy concerns around the easy-to-use, cloud-based platform have grown. Reports of teleworking and online classroom hijackings - dubbed “zoombombing” - were being reported. The FBI in March said it received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic images, hate images or threatening language.

As a result, Zoom embarked on a 90-day security enhancement plan to boost the security of its offerings, address data privacy concerns for customers and partners, and build user trust, Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan said in March. The company in April announced version 5.0 of its video conferencing platform, which included support for AES 256-bit GCM encryption, a single, easy-to-use icon that contains all security features, and the ability to report users for inappropriate conduct.

Zoom reported revenue growth of 169 percent from the previous year in its first-quarter earnings conference call earlier this week. Zoom said it had 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees by the end of April 30, a significant 354 percent bump in demand.

Zoom said it had 300 million daily meeting participants at the end of April.

This article originally appeared at crn.com