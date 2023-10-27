Zoom launches ISV exchange program with Verint

By on
Zoom launches ISV exchange program with Verint

CCaaS vendor Verint has announced that videoconferencing giant Zoom has launched its ISV Exchange Program with Verint's open platform.

The launch expands on the partnership between the companies announced in November last year.

The partnership has seen Verint integrate its customer experience automation solutions with Zoom's unified communications solutions, as well as Zoom Contact Center. 

“It’s been a pleasure working with Zoom this past year on integrating our open platform with their unified communications solutions as well as Zoom Contact Center,” Verint’s senior VP of global channels and alliances John Bourne said.

“Our announcement today makes the Verint open platform available to Zoom customers through Zoom for the first time."

"As Zoom continues to expand their capabilities, we will remain in lock step with them and enable our mutual customers to leverage the power of this unique platform-to-platform approach.”

Verint said that the ISV Exchange Program will enable it own and Zoom's customers to improve customer experience while lowering operational costs.

The program will be rolled out in Australia and across the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are excited to have Verint as one of our strategic partners,” Zoom head of ISV and marketplace sales Doug Chaney said.

“As the customer engagement pioneer for more than 25 years, Verint is uniquely positioned to help our customers navigate through new business challenges to

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
collaboration verint zoom

Partner Content

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security

Sponsored Whitepapers

A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
A comprehensive to Security Operations Center (SOC) maturity levels
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

BlueChip to distribute Comforte AG data protection in ANZ

BlueChip to distribute Comforte AG data protection in ANZ
What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring

What Microsoft's $5b investment in Australia will bring
Microsoft to spend $5b in Australia as AI regulation looms

Microsoft to spend $5b in Australia as AI regulation looms
Okta didn&#8217;t acknowledge breach for over two weeks: customer

Okta didn’t acknowledge breach for over two weeks: customer

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?