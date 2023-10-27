Zoom launches ISV exchange program with Verint

CCaaS vendor Verint has announced that videoconferencing giant Zoom has launched its ISV Exchange Program with Verint's open platform.

The launch expands on the partnership between the companies announced in November last year.

The partnership has seen Verint integrate its customer experience automation solutions with Zoom's unified communications solutions, as well as Zoom Contact Center.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Zoom this past year on integrating our open platform with their unified communications solutions as well as Zoom Contact Center,” Verint’s senior VP of global channels and alliances John Bourne said.

“Our announcement today makes the Verint open platform available to Zoom customers through Zoom for the first time."

"As Zoom continues to expand their capabilities, we will remain in lock step with them and enable our mutual customers to leverage the power of this unique platform-to-platform approach.”

Verint said that the ISV Exchange Program will enable it own and Zoom's customers to improve customer experience while lowering operational costs.

The program will be rolled out in Australia and across the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are excited to have Verint as one of our strategic partners,” Zoom head of ISV and marketplace sales Doug Chaney said.

“As the customer engagement pioneer for more than 25 years, Verint is uniquely positioned to help our customers navigate through new business challenges to