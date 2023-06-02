Zoom names Bede Hackney as ANZ chief

Bede Hackney, Head of Australia and New Zealand, Zoom

Zoom has appointed of Bede Hackney as the head of Australia and New Zealand for Zoom.

Hackney was previously regional vice president, ANZ, for Databricks and has held senior leadership positions with Tenable, Nimble Storage, VMware and Citrix.

Based in Sydney, he will report to Ricky Kapur, Zoom's head of Asia Pacific.

Former Zoom Head of ANZ Michael Chetner announced in February this year that he had resigned from the role.

In February Zoom made 15 per cent of its global workforce redundant, including New Zealand regional sales manager Jaron Burbidge.

At the time, Chetner stated on LinkedIn that he had been the “the first hire in the region building and growing Zoom’s presence across ANZ and Asia - from start up, to IPO, then scaling through a pandemic to the next phase of growth - all at hyper speed.

"Much of that groundwork was developed in those early years to enable the many successes over the last few.”

In June 2022, Zoom Video Communications Australia and New Zealand channel sales lead Donald Kerr left the company.

Ashley Allen stepped into the Zoom ANZ channel sales lead role.

