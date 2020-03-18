Zoom names Vocus first Aussie telco partner

Unified communications platform vendor Zoom has appointed Vocus as its first telco partner in Australia.

The partnership aims to put Zoom’s cloud-based services across Vocus’s network, including Zoom Meetings, Rooms and Webinars to enterprise and government customers.

“We know in the current environment, many organisations are being challenged in terms of how they maintain business continuity, particularly as they look to adapt the way they work,” Vocus chief executive enterprise and government Andrew Wildblood said.

“Our fibre and network solutions play a critical role for customers and together with Zoom’s suite of services, we can genuinely help with remote working and real time communications.”

Wildblood said talks with Zoom on a partnership had been ongoing for “several months” but had ramped up over the past week “to help more customers continue to do business”.

Zoom head of channels and business development Laura Padilla said it was important for Zoom to work with the right partners to expand the company’s business in Australia.

“With Vocus, we have a strong business and cultural alignment, which brings enormous value to the partnership and means we can quickly zero in on what our customers want - frictionless meeting experiences,” Padilla said.

“We see a lot of opportunity for Zoom and Vocus to build a winning formula in Australia and grow our presence in the enterprise and government sectors.”