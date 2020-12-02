Zoom picks AWS as preferred cloud provider

Zoom Video Communications has agreed to name Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider.

The video conferencing vendor will continue using AWS’s global infrastructure and portfolio of services – including capabilities in compute, storage, content distribution, and security – to create a seamless, secure extension of its data centres.

AWS and Zoom are also partnering to develop new solutions for Zoom’s enterprise customers, using AWS to integrate Zoom services with Amazon devices and capabilities to help build hybrid office and remote work models.

The multi-year arrangement comes after AWS started supporting Zoom in 2011, later expanding the partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic to cope up with the surge in demand.

AWS said Zoom is ready to meet customer demand with low latency anywhere in the world, while continuously delivering new features. AWS also helps Zoom seamlessly scale with global demand for its services.

“Faced with unprecedented global demand this past year, we’ve been able to handle it in significant part by running the substantial majority of our cloud-based workloads on our preferred cloud provider, AWS, and relying on AWS’s performance and scalability,” Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan said.

“Looking forward, we will continue to innovate alongside AWS to reinvent virtual collaboration and deliver secure and exciting experiences for our customers.”

AWS chief executive Andy Jassy said, “COVID-19 changed everything for Zoom, putting demands on the company to meet the video conferencing needs of hundreds of millions of new participants around the globe, and AWS was there from the beginning to ensure Zoom could scale to meet these new requirements virtually overnight.”

“When organizations build on AWS – as Zoom has done since 2011 – they transform their business, expanding and innovating much faster. Together, Zoom and AWS have delivered great experiences for new Zoom users around the world, and we look forward to using the cloud to develop new ways to help the world communicate.”